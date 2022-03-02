15,027 Shares in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

