FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FRP were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

