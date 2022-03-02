StockNews.com Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $507.26 million, a PE ratio of -117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $70.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
