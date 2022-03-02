StockNews.com Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $507.26 million, a PE ratio of -117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

