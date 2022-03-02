Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.15 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.