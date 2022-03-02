Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $372.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

