Insider Buying: Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Buys 6,479 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cook bought 6,479 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,167.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RSVR stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Reservoir Media Inc has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

