Boon Sim Acquires 25,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.
Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on ORGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
