Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $109,870.54 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $109,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Z opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $169.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

