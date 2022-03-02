Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/27/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average is $140.27.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

