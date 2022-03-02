Wells Fargo & Company Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Equal Weight

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

GS stock opened at $328.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.55. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $316.46 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

