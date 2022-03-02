Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
