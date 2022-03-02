Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 140,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1,133.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 305,350 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

