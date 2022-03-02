Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Sells C$196,194.60 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40.

Jonathan Paul Rollinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.33. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.92.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

