Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:BC opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brunswick by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

