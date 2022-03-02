Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get Digi International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Digi International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.13 million, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.