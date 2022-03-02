Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,744 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 191,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 85,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DM stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

