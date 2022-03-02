Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
DM stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $21.47.
About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
