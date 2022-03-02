Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.14

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.14 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 220.19 ($2.95). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 224 ($3.01), with a volume of 542,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £904.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.14.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £9,585 ($12,860.59).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

