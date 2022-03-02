Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.08

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and traded as low as $24.65. Atento shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 34,853 shares.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

