F Nicholas Grasberger III Purchases 25,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a P/E ratio of -300.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.