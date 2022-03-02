Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

