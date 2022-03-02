Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.
About Exelixis (Get Rating)
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.