Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) CEO Buys $501,691.96 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

