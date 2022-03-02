Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Increased by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $45.65 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,667,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

