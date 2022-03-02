Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1,023.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE AJX opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.