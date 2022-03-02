Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,427.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,575.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,756.75. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cable One by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

