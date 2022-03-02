Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lemonade, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Lemonade stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $119.73.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.