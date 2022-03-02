FY2024 EPS Estimates for Provention Bio, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

