Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

BDN stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,018,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 416,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 403,319 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,492,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

