Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $437.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

