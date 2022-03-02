Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Amalgamated Financial worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

