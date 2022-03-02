Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RFP opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.02.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 8.38%.

RFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

