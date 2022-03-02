Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,008,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 218.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $925.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Select Energy Services Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

