Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOFT opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

