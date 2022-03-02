SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.66. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 538,589 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

