Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Koç Holding AS has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

