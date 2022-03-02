Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Koç Holding AS has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.
