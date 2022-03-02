Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gulf Resources were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of GURE opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.74.
Gulf Resources Profile (Get Rating)
Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.
