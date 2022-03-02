Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $368.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

CVLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

