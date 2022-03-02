Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FELE stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

