OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
OFG opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
