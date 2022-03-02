OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.