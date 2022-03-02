Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

