StockNews.com Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Buy

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSE PKX opened at $58.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.