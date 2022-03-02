StockNews.com Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Buy

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
NYSE PKX opened at $58.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
