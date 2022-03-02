Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE SUN opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.66. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunoco by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

