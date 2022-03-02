Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE TPC opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 767,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $4,225,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

