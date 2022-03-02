Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,513 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CBTX were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CBTX by 105,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CBTX by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the third quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $716.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.95.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

