Credit Suisse AG Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 288.32% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.65%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.