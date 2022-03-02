Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ennis were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Ennis by 137.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ennis by 102,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 333.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBF opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

