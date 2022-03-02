Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,737 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Amundi bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $842.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

