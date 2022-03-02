Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DTIL opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

