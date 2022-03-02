Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,675 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 238,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 191,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -1.57.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.