Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.