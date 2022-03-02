Analysts Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,225,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 550,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.