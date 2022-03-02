FY2022 EPS Estimates for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Root in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

